No One Wants To See Ryan Lochte Naked

Photo: @RyanLochte

Deadspin says it’s in negotiations with a tipster to purchase a naked photo of Ryan Lochte.In order to determine how big of an offer to make, the site started a Kickstarter-esque fund where readers can donate toward the cause.



“How Much Would You Pay To See A Photo Of Ryan Lochte’s Alleged Penis?” they asked.

So far, the answer is not much. The fund has only raised $131 toward its $5,000 goal after 24 hours.

Gawker Media, which owes Deadspin, paid $12,000 for nude shots of Brett Favre in 2010. Based on that precedent, $131 isn’t going to cut it.

Who knows why the fund has raised so little money.

The naked Favre photo got more than 4 million pageviews, so obviously there’s some interest in this sort of thing.

But we guess there is an enormous difference between clicking on a post and going through the process of putting up your hard-earned cash.

It’s unclear whether Deadspin is going to try and acquire the photo anyway.

You can monitor the fund here >

