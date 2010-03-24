Deadspin Founder Will Leitch: Working For A Magazine Was The Plan All Along

AdAge tells us it’s getting harder for print reporters to make the switch to the digital world.



But Deadspin founder Will Leitch reversed that track — trading in his job as editor of the popular sports blog to be a columnist and contributing editor at New York magazine. He still blogs on NYMag.com’s The Sports Section.

Leitch tells The Atlantic that working for the magazine was his plan all long: “A good magazine requires you to raise your game,” he said. “The ultimate goal is just to get better, as it has always been.”

More from The Atlantic:

I loved doing Deadspin, and it was challenging, exciting, fulfilling work, but I *DO* think, if you’re not careful, you can get caught in the trap of just chugging out blog posts and becoming lazy with your audience. Are there more people reading my work now than when I was running Deadspin? Probably not. (Though who knows? Pageview counters terrify me.) But I think I’m a better writer and reporter than I was when I left. The hope is that I eventually come close to figuring it out. I’ve got a while to go still.

Keep reading at The Atlantic >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.