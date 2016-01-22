Deadpool's Australia Day message is a 56-second masterclass in comedy

“Deadpool” is Marvel’s most NSFW superhero by far.

So much so that when the movie, starring Ryan Reynolds, opens on February 12, it will carry the studio’s first R-rating, for nudity, violence and coarse language.

Some of that language is on show in the video below. Just warning you now.

But the rest of it is not only the best Australia Day message received from overseas, but a great example of how effective we can expect Reynolds to be, despite the limitations of the full body suit.

Highlight – “Happy Australia Day! ‘Cos that a real thing!”

