Deadpool will not show up in the upcoming Wolverine movie after all

It turns out the Merc with a Mouth will not be making a cameo in the new Wolverine movie, “Logan.”

On Wednesday, TheWrap reported that “Deadpool” star Ryan Reynolds threw on the red tights recently to shoot a scene that was to appear in “Logan” (likely a post-credits scene). The footage was directed by “Deadpool 2” director David Leitch, according to the story. (Business Insider contacted Leitch’s reps for comment, but did not get a response.)

However, after the story went live Reynolds, “Logan” star Hugh Jackman, and the film’s director James Mangold all tweeted that Deadpool would not be showing up in “Logan.”

Here are their tweets:

Then on Thursday, Reynolds doubled down that Deadpool isn’t in the movie when replying to a tweet from a Hollywood Reporter staffer.

“Logan,” which once again stars Jackman as Wolverine, is certainly much darker in tone than “Deadpool.” Set in the future where the number of mutants is dwindling, an ageing Wolverine and Professor X (Patrick Stewart) come across a young girl who has powers similar to Wolverine’s. The movie is extremely violent compared to the other X-Men movies (Business Insider has seen the first 40 minutes of the movie and all we’ll say is it’s definitely getting an R rating).

20th Century Fox, the studio behind both “Deadpool” and “Logan,” declined to comment for this story. However, a source close to the movie told Business Insider that Deadpool does not appear in “Logan.”

“Logan” opens in theatres on March 3, 2017.

Sadly, not true. Prisoner 24601 is on a solo mission. https://t.co/5czBmMRfY1

— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 28, 2016

@PotterDarth DEADPOOL IS NOT IN MY FILM. Does all caps help confirm it?

— Mangold (@mang0ld) December 28, 2016

What they said …. https://t.co/GmOoWbddf2

— Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) December 28, 2016

No. I want a Deadpool/Wolvie film. But Logan is its own unique & perfect thing. The Big Red Shit-Talker wouldn’t mix with the tone. https://t.co/35WpEJLJ10

— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 29, 2016

NOW WATCH: The 7 best holiday movies on Netflix to watch this Christmas



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.