'Deadpool' just shattered a box office record by breaking all the rules

Ian Phillips, Chelsea Pineda

When it opened on President’s Day Weekend, “Deadpool” became an unlikely box office champ.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the comic book adaptation grossed $152.2 million during the holiday weekend. Amongst other records it broke, it had the biggest opening weekend ever for an R-rated movie, with $132.7 million over the actual two day weekend.

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Chelsea Pineda

