30,000 people have signed a petition to get Deadpool to host 'SNL'

A petition to have the character Deadpool host “Saturday Night Live” is getting a massive online reaction from fans.

Andrew Stege of Matteson, Illinois, created the Change.org petition that’s taking off after the Ryan Reynolds superhero movie set a February box-office record. Now it has over 30,000 signatures.

“How would this not be hilarious having Deadpool in sketches, breaking the 4th wall, and inserting some of his brand of humour (obviously toned down a bit for network television)!?!?!” Steberg argued of having the Marvel character on the NBC sketch show.

Steberg certainly has a point. Deadpool has been known in both the comics and the film to be smart-mouthed, profane, iconoclastic, and sexually adventurous. In other words, a good mix for “SNL.”

Steberg suggests Deadpool, who does a dance in the movie, could show off his moves during “SNL.”

And Ryan Reynolds has hosted “SNL” before (he even joked about superheroes in his opening monologue).

“Depending on the musical guest, how awesome would it be to have some Deadpool interpretive dancing while the musical guest was playing? There’s unlimited possibilities!!!”Steberg wrote on the petition addressed to “SNL” executive producer Lorne Michaels, “Saturday Night Live,” NBC, and Reynolds.

The movie “Deadpool” has been tremendously successful since hitting theatres last weekend. Box Office Mojo reports that “Deadpool” has made more than $163 million in domestic box office. It also holds a 85% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

NBC declined to comment on the petition.

