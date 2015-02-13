Ryan Reynolds tweets first photo on set of the 'Deadpool' movie

In honour of the “Deadpool” movie coming out one year from today, Ryan Reynolds has shared the first photo of himself on set with the popular Marvel antihero.

Reynolds says the costume below is a prototype.

Sepia tone disguises the fact the mask is ballerina pink. It’s early. 365 sleeps early. #deadpool #prototypes pic.twitter.com/PekFa2KS7S

— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 12, 2015

For those who are unfamiliar with the character, “Deadpool” is comic book character who knows he’s a comic book character. This leads to him breaking the fourth wall inside comics. There are separate comic bubbles differentiating where he’ll talk out loud, to himself, and to the audience.

Reynolds has been trying to get a “Deadpool” movie made since he played the character in 2009’s “X-Men Origins: Wolverine” film.

He even went so far as to shoot test footage for a “Deadpool” movie that ended up going viral.

Here’s how the costume should look by the time it’s done. “Deadpool” is set for a February 12, 2016 release.

