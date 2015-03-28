Ryan Reynolds reveals the first photo of himself in Deadpool costume

The long-awaited “Deadpool” movie is out in less than a year, and star Ryan Reynolds has shared the first photo of himself in costume as the mischievous Marvel antihero.

For those unfamiliar with the character, Deadpool’s a comic character who knows he’s a comic character. He often breaks the fourth wall and talks to the reader and himself inside his comics.

Reynolds has been working for a while to get a “Deadpool” movie made after playing the character in 2009’s “X-Men Origins: Wolverine” movie.

“Deadpool” is in theatres February 12, 2016.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.