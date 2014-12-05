Ryan Reynolds Is In Final Negotiations To Play Marvel's Best Anti-hero Deadpool

There is a lotofmovie news today. The latest is that Ryan Reynolds is set to reprise his role as Marvel anti-hero Deadpool in 20th Century Fox’s upcoming movie of the same name.

Both The Wrap and Deadline report that it’s basically a done deal.

Reynolds all but confirmed the news as well.

Earlier Thursday, Reynolds teased his return to the role on Twitter with an image of the anti-hero’s favourite food, Chimichangas.

For those unfamiliar with the character, Deadpool is a mercenary named Wade Wilson known for breaking the fourth wall in his comic books. Essentially, he’s a comic book character who knows he’s a comic book character, and is a favourite of fans to dress up as at Comic Con conventions.

Reynolds played the character in 2009’s “X-Men Origins: Wolverine” movie.

Since then, the actor has claimed the character as his own, trying to get a “Deadpool” movie filmed. He even went so far as to film test footage of himself playing the character. The footage leaked online earlier this year and was positively received.

The “Deadpool” movie is set for a Feb. 12, 2016 release.

Watch the footage of Reynolds as Deadpool below.

