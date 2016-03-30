'Deadpool' just beat out 'The Matrix' movies for another box-office record

Even the most optimistic executive at 20th Century Fox wouldn’t have thought this was possible.

After just over a month in theatres, “Deadpool” is now the worldwide highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time, with a current total of $745.7 million.

The film passed the worldwide gross of 2003’s “The Matrix Reloaded” ($742 million) for the top spot after box-office numbers came in Monday.

But “Deadpool” is still not the domestic highest-grossing R movie. That honour goes to 2004’s “The Passion of the Christ” with $370.7 million.

The domestic take for “Deadpool” is currently at $349.3 million, the third-highest for an R movie domestically. In the coming weeks, it will surpass second-place finisher “American Sniper” ($350 million).

“Deadpool,” starring Ryan Reynolds as the wise-cracking Marvel superhero, opened on February 12 with a record-breaking $132 million weekend. It went on to become the highest-grossing film in the US over President’s Day weekend, highest opening all-time for an R-rated movie, and the highest-grossing for the month of February.

Though Fox has not officially announced a sequel to “Deadpool,” the film’s screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick told Entertainment Weekly they are in the early stages of a script for a second film.

