DEADPOOL: Marvel has its first R-rated movie

The buildup to the latest Marvel superhero movie, “Deadpool,” is a unique one. It’s being marketed as not like any other superhero adaptation we’ve seen in some time. It’s edgy, foul-mouthed, and violent, at least judging from trailers.

Now that’s been confirmed, as the film has received an R rating from the Motion Picture Association of America for “strong language and violence throughout, sexual content, and graphic nudity.”

20th Century Fox is going a different path than the popular Marvel movies that come out through Disney (“Deadpool” has been in development for over a decade, before Disney acquired Marvel Entertainment). Disney’s superhero movies haven’t edged past a PG-13 rating in order to increase their box-office potential.

We’re going to find out on February 12 whether Fox’s gamble that there’s a big enough adult audience that wants a more mature superhero pays off.

The success or failure of “Deadpool” could also be important for “Suicide Squad,” out in August. Though some believe “Squad” won’t try for an R rating, if “Deadpool” does incredible business, don’t be surprised if Warner Bros. feels more comfortable with the DC Comics adaptation having an R.

“Deadpool” stars Ryan Reynolds as a former Special Forces operative turned mercenary who has accelerated healing powers and a lot of sarcasm to go around.

Check out the trailer here, and you can tell this isn’t going to be a Disney Marvel movie:

