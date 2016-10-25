Why the 'Deadpool' sequel is suddenly in big trouble

On Saturday, “Deadpool” fans were hit with a major body blow when news broke through Deadline that director Tim Miller has left the sequel due to creative differences.

The person who led one of the most unlikely hit movies in recent memory with the first “Deadpool,” Miller is obviously leaving big shoes to fill as the film’s studio 20th Century Fox seeks to replace him.

According to Deadline, Miller hadn’t formerly signed on to do the sequel, which is still in script development, but was planning to return. The movie is slated for release in 2018. It’s reported that Miller and Fox left on good terms.

But the drama doesn’t sound like it was between Miller and the studio, but rather Miller and his star.

TheWrap reports that Ryan Reynolds, who plays the “Merc with a Mouth,” has been given some perks since renegotiating his deal for the sequel, including allegedly having casting approval. Miller and Reynolds, who have not been on speaking terms since the release of “Deadpool,” the story indicates, hit a wall in their relationship when Miller wanted to cast “Bloodline” star Kyle Chandler to play character Cable, but Reynolds didn’t. The studio went with Reynolds, according to TheWrap.

Kevin Winter/Getty (L-R) Tim Miller and Ryan Reynolds.

Fox is now in the difficult position of trying to find a director for one of its biggest films, which is compounded by the fact that Miller had his fingerprints all over the predecessor.

Miller, who is also known for his visual effects work, did much of the original “Deadpool” film’s VFX touchups in postproduction for free, according to TheWrap. That gave “Deadpool,” which was made for under $60 million (peanuts compared to other superhero movies), a polished look that most projects wouldn’t have at that figure.

It’s not time to hit the panic button just yet, since “Deadpool” screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are working on the sequel, but now attention shifts even more to Reynolds to make sure “Deadpool 2” succeeds.

Getting the power to have say on creative aspects like casting and tone will lead either to him being hailed if the movie does incredible business, or to the blame being heaped on his shoulders.

“Deadpool” opened in February this year and beat all expectations as it broke numerous box-office records, including the biggest opening for an R-rated movie of all time ($132.4 million). The movie went on to make over $780 million worldwide.

20th Century Fox did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

