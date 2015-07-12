The 'Deadpool' trailer from Comic-Con leaks online and it looks like everything fans hoped it would be

20th Century Fox debuted the trailer for Ryan Reynold’s “Deadpool” movie to massive cheers in Hall H Saturday evening, so it’s little surprise the footage has found its way online.

The film has been a pet project of Reynold’s since he took on the role of the Merc with a Mouth in 2009’s “X-Men: Origins.”

The Marvel character is the only comic book character who’s self aware that he’s a comic book character. Often, he’ll break the fourth wall, speaking to readers and referencing pop culture items within the confines of his comics confusing other characters.

“Deadpool” is expected in theatres in February 12, 2016.

Check it out below for now until it’s pulled:

