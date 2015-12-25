The awesome new 'Deadpool' trailer is here with a Christmas message from the Ryan Reynolds superhero

We’re finally getting some real footage of “Deadpool,” and it’s as exciting as we’d hoped.

In a world of overly serious superhero blockbusters, the upcoming Ryan Reynolds movie featuring the Marvel comic-book mercenary looks like a relief. It’s funny and smart, but also looks like it’s packing brutal action.

The movie just released a preview for a new trailer that will be out Christmas Day, but here’s a 51-second preview of it. We’ll post the full trailer when it’s up.

We see Deadpool facing down tough guys on the highway, and how he got that way, all with a heavy dose of Reynolds’ wisecracks.

“Deadpool” is out February 12, 2016.

Watch the Christmas-themed trailer preview here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

