The 'Deadpool' sequel has found a new director

Following the shocking departure of “Deadpool” director Tim Miller from its sequel in late October, the franchise has quickly rebounded with signing on one of the directors behind the popular Keanu Reeves action movie, “John Wick.”

According to numerous reports, the film’s studio, Fox, has locked David Leitch, who along with co-directing “John Wick” is known for his decades-long work in stunts on numerous titles, including “Fight Club,” “300,” and two of the Jason Bourne movies.

Leitch’s action background will pay off for “Deadpool 2,” which has some high expectations thanks to the dazzling sequences Miller pulled off in the first movie.

The search for a director for “Deadpool 3” is already in the works, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Miller exited “Deadpool 2” due to creative differences he had with the film’s star Ryan Reynolds. Miller wanted to make a sequel larger in scope than the gritty original that would have been three-times the budget. Reynolds wanted to keep the sequel modest and concentrate on its clever writing.

“Deadpool” screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are currently working on the script for the sequel. There is no release date as of yet.

Leitch wrapped recently on his second film, “The Coldest City,” starring Charlize Theron.

“Deadpool” opened in February with the biggest R-rated opening weekend of all time ($132.4 million). The movie went on to make over $780 million worldwide.

