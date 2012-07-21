Deadly Riots Shutter Production At Suzuki Factory In India

NEW DELHI (AP) — An official of India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, says production at a factory hit by rioting during a labour dispute cannot be resumed until an investigation is completed into the causes of the violence, which killed one executive and injured dozens of other people.



The plant, which normally makes 550,000 vehicles a year in Manesar in the north Indian state of Haryana, halted production on Wednesday night because of fire damage caused by workers.

Company chairman R.C. Bhargava told reporters on Saturday that Maruti Suzuki cannot resume production “until we are able to identify the causes and apply correctives.”

The company is a subsidiary of Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corp.

