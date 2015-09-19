The true story behind Boston gangster Whitey Bulger

James “Whitey” Bulger, the notorious Boston gangster, was found dead at a West Virginia prison on Tuesday.

His life story was filled with drugs, violence, and murder and inspired the movie “Black Mass” starring Johnny Depp as well as Jack Nicholson’s crime boss character in “The Departed.”

Watch the video above for the true story of how he ruled Boston’s criminal underworld and managed to avoid capture for years.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This video was originally published September 15, 2015. Eames Yates contributed reporting on a previous version of this article.

