At least 2 people killed in 'teen night' shooting at Florida nightclub

Peter Jacobs

At least two people have been killed at a shooting in a south Florida nightclub, NBC News reports.

The Fort Myers Police Department told NBC2 that 14-16 people have been shot at Club Blu in Fort Myers, with at least two casualties. Some of the injuries was described as “life threatening.”

One person of interest has been detained by the FMPD.

It was reportedly “teen night” at the club.

