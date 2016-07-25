At least 2 people killed in 'teen night' shooting at Florida nightclub

At least two people have been killed at a shooting in a south Florida nightclub, NBC News reports.

The Fort Myers Police Department told NBC2 that 14-16 people have been shot at Club Blu in Fort Myers, with at least two casualties. Some of the injuries was described as “life threatening.”

One person of interest has been detained by the FMPD.

Ft Myers Police Dept updates @NBC2 on Club Blu shooting early Monday. 14-16 injured and 2 confirmed dead. #newinfo pic.twitter.com/WPHWbHBqV8

— DeliaDAmbraTV (@DeliaDAmbraTV) July 25, 2016

It was reportedly “teen night” at the club.

Police in other areas of town after reports 15-17injured in shooting #ClubBlu teen night Florida.Unconfirmed 2 dead pic.twitter.com/A4HKTaJvnw

— Zora Suleman (@ZoraSuleman) July 25, 2016

