Egyptian Military Arrests Nearly 200 People After Deadly Clashes In Cairo Between Muslims And Christians

At least 10 people were killed and nearly 200 injured in violent Muslim-Christian clashed in Cairo last night, according to the BBC.



The government has cracked down on those involved, sending 190 people to prison. It intends to hold military trials of those held, with the supreme military council calling it a “deterrent” to future violence, according to the BBC.

Police report that the violence broke out when conservative Salafi Muslims marched on a Coptic Christian church in Cairo. Some Egyptian Christians hid inside their churches to protect them during the violence, according to Al Jazeera.

