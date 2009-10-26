More Than 130 Dead In Baghdad Blast

Two large explosions rocked central Baghdad midmorning Sunday, killing several dozen and locking down a swath of the capital dotted with government offices, including the Baghdad governorate headquarters and the federal ministries of foreign affairs and justice.



Iraqi authorities said at least 136 people had died in the attack, and at least 350 were wounded – the deadliest such attack of the year, according to the Associated Press.

