Deadliest Month Ever For U.S. Troops In Afghanistan

Photo: piretyjoe via flickr

Talk of winding down U.S. forces in Afghanistan has done little to decrease American combat deaths in the decade long war.According to a CNN poll, August 2011 has proven the deadliest month on record for U.S. soldiers with 66 fatalities — nearly half of which came when insurgents took down a helicopter carrying Special Forces August 6.



The U.S. has spent more than $1 trillion in Afghanistan over the past 10 years and as troop drawdowns begin, many are saying the scheduled removal is too slow.

Senator Jeff Merkley spent three days in the war-torn country. “We are on a vast nation-building mission and every aspect of that mission is problematic,” he told the Oregonian.

Merkeley says the corruption is too rampant. Only 16 per cent of the police force can read and following the disappearance of $1 billion in U.S. cash we should get out as quickly as possible.

Fighting in Afghanistan has claimed 1,678 U.S. soldiers since it began in October 2001.

Track all U.S. casualties abroad at icasualties >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.