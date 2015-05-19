The 10 deadliest jobs in America

David McNew/Getty Images Logging jobs are one of the most dangerous.

Although the national rate of workplace fatalities is on the decline, some jobs remain incredibly dangerous.

According to the latest Bureau of Labour Statistics (BLS) data, a total of 4,585 fatal work injuries were recorded in the US in 2013 — the second-lowest number recorded since the BLS began collecting this data in 1992.

10. Construction laborers Total fatalities for 2013: 220 Fatality rate (per 100,000 full-time equivalent workers): 18.1 According to the BLS, these workers perform tasks involving physical labour at construction sites. They may operate hand and power tools of all types, and may clean and prepare sites, dig trenches, set braces to support the sides of excavations, erect scaffolding, and clean up rubble, debris, and other waste materials. 9. Electrical power-line installers and repairers Total fatalities for 2013: 27 Fatality rate (per 100,000 full-time equivalent workers): 21.5 According to the BLS, these workers install or repair cables or wires used in electrical power or distribution systems. 7. Driver/sales workers and truck drivers Total fatalities for 2013: 806 Fatality rate (per 100,000 full-time equivalent workers): 23.6 According to the BLS, these workers drive trucks or other vehicles over established routes or within an established territory and sell or deliver goods, such as food products, including restaurant take-out items, or pick up or deliver items such as commercial laundry. They may also take orders, collect payment, or stock merchandise at point of delivery. 6. Mining machine operators Total fatalities for 2013: 16 Fatality rate (per 100,000 full-time equivalent workers): 26.9 According to the BLS, these workers operate self-propelled mining machines that rip coal, metal and nonmetal ores, rock, stone, or sand from the mine face and load it onto conveyors or into shuttle cars in a continuous operation. 3. Aircraft pilots and flight engineers Total fatalities for 2013: 64 Fatality rate (per 100,000 full-time equivalent workers): 50.6 According to the BLS, these professionals pilot and navigate the flight of fixed-wing, multi-engine aircraft, usually on scheduled air carrier routes, for the transport of passengers and cargo. 2. Fishers and related fishing workers Total fatalities for 2013: 27 Fatality rate (per 100,000 full-time equivalent workers): 75.0 According to the BLS, these workers catch and trap various types of marine life. The fish they catch are for human food, animal feed, bait, and other uses.

