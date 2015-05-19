The 10 deadliest jobs in America

Although the national rate of workplace fatalities is on the decline, some jobs remain incredibly dangerous.
According to the latest Bureau of Labour Statistics (BLS) data, a total of 4,585 fatal work injuries were recorded in the US in 2013 — the second-lowest number recorded since the BLS began collecting this data in 1992.
Total fatalities for 2013: 220
Fatality rate (per 100,000 full-time equivalent workers): 18.1
According to the BLS, these workers perform tasks involving physical labour at construction sites. They may operate hand and power tools of all types, and may clean and prepare sites, dig trenches, set braces to support the sides of excavations, erect scaffolding, and clean up rubble, debris, and other waste materials.
Total fatalities for 2013: 806
Fatality rate (per 100,000 full-time equivalent workers): 23.6
According to the BLS, these workers drive trucks or other vehicles over established routes or within an established territory and sell or deliver goods, such as food products, including restaurant take-out items, or pick up or deliver items such as commercial laundry. They may also take orders, collect payment, or stock merchandise at point of delivery.
Total fatalities for 2013: 16
Fatality rate (per 100,000 full-time equivalent workers): 26.9
According to the BLS, these workers operate self-propelled mining machines that rip coal, metal and nonmetal ores, rock, stone, or sand from the mine face and load it onto conveyors or into shuttle cars in a continuous operation.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.