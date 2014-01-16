Although workers are much safer today than they were a decade ago — when they were 29% more likely to be killed on the job — some jobs remain incredibly dangerous.

Of the 10 deadliest jobs in America, according to the BLS’ National Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries, most are blue-collar occupations. For years, fishing ranked as the most deadly, but logging took the top spot in 2012. Meanwhile, workers doing these jobs don’t earn that much money. Loggers earn an average salary of $US34,600, and fishing workers take in $36,900.

Incidents involving transportation are the primary cause of fatal work injuries (41%), and homicide and violence (17%) come in second. Yet surprisingly, firefighting and police work did not make the list.

Below are the most dangerous job in 2012, along with annual pay, according to the BLS.





