Everyone is terrified of sharks -- but this is the deadliest animal on Earth

A summer season of shark attacks has left many beaches around the world empty, but the likelihood that the average person will die from a shark attack is relatively low. In fact, sharks don’t even place in the to 10 deadliest animals to humans. But the animal most commonly responsible for human deaths around the world may surprise you.

Produced by Rob Ludacer

Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.