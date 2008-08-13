Dead Tree Media Company Tries New Media Trick -- Pays Bloggers By Pageview

Who says old media can’t learn new tricks — or new business models, at least?



Clarity Media, which runs free dailies called The Examiner in San Francisco, Baltimore, and DC, is trying to boost its Web presence by getting regular people to blog for them — and they’re going to pay these bloggers by the pageview.

Clarity is looking to get hundreds of people (in 60 cities and 25 different categories) to write for them online, and these writers will get paid between $2.50 and $10.00 per 1,000 page views, Gawker reports.

That’s the same compensation model Gawker uses — so they’re the first ones who should be able to point out some of its problems.

Like the fact that Gawker boss Nick Denton (SA 100 # 7) has had to cut his writers’ pay for two straight quarters — because he says that traffic has been much higher than expected — which means he’s been paying his writers more than he had expected. Gawker.com writers now make $5 for every 1,000 pageviews, down 33% from $7.50 just six months ago.

