2 dead, several injured in Broward County bus shooting and crash near Fort Lauderdale police station

Overhead shot of a Broward County bus in the Fort Lauderdale Police Department parking lot. WPLG Local 10

Two people are dead after a shooting on a Broward County bus in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Thursday.

Authorities said several others were injured in the shooting and a subsequent car crash.

The suspected shooter is in custody at this time, police said.

Four people were shot onboard a Broward County public bus in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Thursday, according to authorities.

Fort Lauderdale police said four people were transported to a local hospital as a result of the shooting. One victim was pronounced dead on the scene and a second victim later died at the hospital.

Two others remain hospitalized. WPLG Local 10 reported law enforcement officials said one person is in critical condition, while another suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said the suspected shooter is now in custody. There is believed to be no further threat to the public at this time.

As a result of the shooting, the bus came to a stop in the parking lot of the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, authorities said. An eyewitness told WPLG that the bus driver turned down a busy street to get to the police station following the shooting.

The maneuver caused a car crash which injured an additional three people who were treated on the scene, police said.

This story is breaking. Please check back for updates.