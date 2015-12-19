Try a Mean Fiddler: Star bartender, from Wall Street's Dead Rabbit pub, makes us his favourite drink

In 2013, at age 24, Jack McGarry was named International Bartender of the Year by the industry standard-bearer, Tales of the Cocktail. He was the youngest person ever to win the award.

McGarry is co-founder of one of the hottest bars on the global cocktail scene, The Dead Rabbit, in the Wall Street area of New York City.

Here he shares the recipe for his current favourite drink, the Mean Fiddler.

For our full profile of The Dead Rabbit, watch here.

Producer: Alana Kakoyiannis, Reporter: Andrew Stern, Editor: Josh Wolff

