Hundreds Of Dead Penguins Mysteriously Washed Up In Brazil

Magellanic penguins at the Patagonian coast.

Photo: Wikipedia

The bodies of more than 500 dead penguins were found on the beach of Southern Brazil last week. Although it’s not unheard of for birds to wash up on Brazil’s beaches, what’s surprising is that the 512 Magellanic penguins seemed to be in good health.



The birds “appeared well fed, not exhausted and without injuries or oil stains,” according to the AFP.

Past incidents have been linked to starvation due to changing water temperatures.

Magellanic penguins are found in Southern Argentina and Chile. Between March and September, they migrate north (as this group of birds was doing) from Argentina in search of food and warmer waters.

The centre of Coastal and Marine Studies expects the results of tissue samples taken from the birds to be ready within the next 30 days.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.