Magazines Killed By The Crash (Slideshow)

Start Slideshow → → →

Even before the recession gained full steam in December 2007, magazines began dying off as readers couldn’t find time to care about yet another title and ad budgets started to shrink.

And so went Radar, Blender, Jane and Home. There went, Teen People, CosmoGirl and Domino. There went — there will go — many more.

Former Vanity Fair and New Yorker editor Tina Brown says that when Condé Nast owner Si Newhouse decided to shutter Portfolio, his two-year-old $100 million business glossy, she beheld the “unprecedented sight of the magazine world’s last big believer, Si Newhouse, exhibiting what looks like signs of throwing in the towel.”

Tina writes, “to own magazines or newspapers, you have to love what you own with almost impractical passion.”

But these days — the era of ads on the New York Times front page — such impractical passion is simply too impractical. Here’s our list of magazines shuttered in the current recession and what was written about them when they went.

Start Slideshow → → →

Or skip ahead:

Condé Nast’s Portfolio

PC Magazine

Blender

Domino

Oprah At Home

Jane Magazine

Arena

Men’s Vogue

02138

Radar

Plenty

House & Garden

Page Six Magazine

Play, NYT Sports Magazine

DNR

CosmoGirl

Culture + Travel

Travel + Leisure Golf

King

Teen People

Genre

Hallmark Magazine

Atlanta Peach Magazine

CottageLiving

Home

Town&Country Travel

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.