Traders Made 100% Punting Worthless Lehman Shares Since Its Anniversary

If you bought Lehman pink sheet shares ahead of the firm’s anniversary, you ended up making at least 100% returns by the end of October. For those who really gamed the dead shares, they might have been able to buy at $0.05 and sell at over $0.20. Forward this chart to all of your efficient markets friends for a laugh. (Tip and chart via FTAlphaville)



