The 'Dead Island 2' Trailer Somehow Makes A Zombie Apocalypse Look Like A Lot Of Fun

In 2011, the Zombie-themed video game Dead Island released an epic trailer. So epic, in fact, that the promotional ad won a Gold Lion at the 2011 Cannes Lions advertising awards festival, reports Adweek.

The three minute announcement trailer from 2011 fades in to a young girl lying lifeless on the grass. From here, the girl slowly begins to fly into the air, as the story starts to be told in reverse. We are taken back into her family’s hotel room, the room she just fell out of, where blood is spewing, limbs are flying, and the zombies are attacking.

Given the cinematic quality of the trailer, and its mix of drama and horror, it’s not hard to see why this zombie game ad was so buzzed about.

But in the latest trailer for the game’s sequel, which is expected to be released in 2015, the creators seemed to move away from the heart-wrenching, emotional storytelling idea that worked so well the first time. Instead, they have somehow made a zombie apocalypse seem upbeat, and almost exciting.

In the Dead Island 2 announcement we watch as a toned, tanned runner begins his morning job along the streets of sunny California. With his earbuds in his ears, he becomes oblivious to the world around him. But not to worry, even if the runner can’t see it, there is still plenty of blood and gore to go around.

As the zombies descend, bodies start to fly as buildings blow up. Both videos are equally gory, so be warned before you press play. While each trailer is entertaining and tells an interesting story, this latest one isn’t quite as captivating as the first.

