Dead Guantanamo Detainee Would Have Been Released If A Judge Had His Way

Adnan Latif, found unconcious in his cell on Sept. 8, 2012, is shown in this undated photo provided by his lawyer.

Photo: Associated Press

A Guantanamo prisoner found dead in his cell was previously cleared for release by a federal judge, but the Justice Department appealed the ruling, The Miami Herald reported.Adnan Farhan Abdul Latif, held in the controversial U.S. detention centre since January 2002, was found unconscious in his maximum-security cell on Sept. 8.



U.S. District Judge Henry Kennedy ruled for his release on July 21, 2010, citing that the government had failed to provide evidence proving the man’s involvement with al-Qaeda or any other group at the time of his capture.

The Department of Justice, however, appealed Kennedy’s ruling and won a 2-1 ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia. The court sided with government intelligence reports that argued Latif probably sought training in an al-Qaeda camp, according to The Herald.

Pakistani forces captured Latif in late 2001 near the Afghan-Pakistan border along with a group of men believed to be foreign fighters.

Starting in 2010, Latif was often confined to Guantanamo’s mental-health ward, according to attorney David Remes. The Yemeni captive had tried to kill or harm himself by swallowing metal or glass shards.

He was the ninth man to die in Guantanamo since the detention centre’s inception in 2002.

