These Disturbing Photos Of 10,000 Dead Fish Show What Happens When Waste Is Dumped Into A Lake

Michael Kelley

More than 10,000 fish were found dead near a sewage drain in a lake in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, .

This is not the first time this has happened in Shenzen — last year 50,00 fish were found floating in a pond near an industrial area last year — and it won’t be the last as long as sewage and industrial waste are routinely dumped into Chinese rivers and lakes.

China fishREUTERS/China DailyWorkers collect dead fish at a park in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, November 5, 2013.
China fishREUTERS/China DailyDead fish are seen at a park in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, November 5, 2013.

