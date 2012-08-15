Hundreds Of Thousands Of Dead Fish Have Washed Up In Texas

A large amount of dead fish have washed up on the beaches of Galveston in the past few days.



Peter Davis with the Galveston Island Beach Patrol told the AP that the number of dead fish is thought to be in the hundreds of thousands. Amateur footage shows the extent of the fish kill.

WATCH:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

According to KHOU, biologists begun testing testing pH, saline and oxygen levels on Sunday. A report from Galveston Daily News suggests that Red Tide, a “neurotoxic algal bloom”, may be responsible. It is not believed at present that the water represents any danger to humans, though oyster bed have been closed to harvesting.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.