Wal-Mart, Amazon, And Sears Pull Dead Dog Halloween Prop After Public Outcry

Retailers including Wal-Mart, Sears, and Amazon have pulled a dead dog Halloween prop from their online stores after a storm of public outcry.

The prop was described as “foam filled latex prop of a skinned dog with a large tire track squished through its mid torso. Chain attached for dragging purposes. You have seen bloody road kill, this is bloody road kill,” according to The Consumerist.

Here’s a photo of the prop, which has since been removed from the companies’ websites:

Comments about the prop began appearing on the retailers’ Facebook pages yesterday.

“How about you guys just do the right thing…pull the product off your shelves and APOLOGISE for the HUGE error in judgement on the dead dog prop,” one woman wrote on Wal-Mart’s page.

“Shame on you for carrying the product Morris Dead Dog Prop! Take this out of your stores immediately. It is completely in bad taste and you should not be promoting such an item!!!” reads a comment on Sears’ page.

Of the three retailers, Sears is the only one to comment publicly on the item.

“The item is a third-party Sears Marketplace product that does not abide with our guidelines and has been removed,” a spokesman told The Consumerist.

