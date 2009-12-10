Dead Cat Bounce: Detroit Home Prices Surge 14%

According to research firm Clear Capital (via HousingWire), the Midwest is seeing a home price surge, with Detroit (of all cities) leading the way.



We’ll add the caveat that there are a lot of small firms out there trying to tackle this question — and they all tend to come up with different answers — to be careful.

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Dec. 9, 2009 – Clear Capital (www.clearcapital.com), a premium provider of data and solu-tions for real estate asset valuation, investment and risk assessment, today released its Home Data Index™ (HDI) Market Report. Patent pending rolling quarter technology significantly reduces the multi-month lag time associated with other indices to help investors, loan servicers and individual buyers and sellers make more informed, timely and profitable decisions. This month’s report features data compiled through Nov. 27, 2009.

Report highlights include:

National / Four Region Overview: National quarterly price gains are narrowed to a modest 1.4 per cent; with the Midwest (2.3%), West (1.5%), South (1.0%) and Northeast (0.9%) all posting modest gains.

Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) drilldown: The highest performing major markets continued to experience quarterly home price gains, further minimising yearly losses. Lake Erie cities of Detroit, Mich. (14.1%), and Cleveland, Ohio (12.8%), top this month’s highest performing major markets. Softening seasonal home prices have returned most of the lowest performing major markets to negative quarterly results.

Micro Market Analysis: Home price gains of 13.4 per cent over the last two rolling quarters indicate prices in the Atlanta, Ga. MSA may have bottomed out and are beginning to recover.

The Clear Capital HDI Market Report offers the industry, investors and lenders a near real-time look at pricing conditions not only at the national and metropolitan level, but within local markets. Clear Capital data is built on the most recent data available from recorder/assessor offices, and then further enhanced by adding the Company’s proprietary market data for the most comprehensive geographic coverage available.

