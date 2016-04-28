An Apple employee was found dead in a headquarters conference room

An Apple employee was found dead in a conference room in Cupertino, California, on Wednesday morning, a sheriff’s office spokesperson said. Nobody else was involved.

The spokesperson said the death was an “isolated incident” and that nobody else on campus or in the public was at risk. The Apple campus is open.

The Santa Clara Sheriff’s Office provided a statement to Business Insider:

On 4/27/16 at about 8:38 am, deputies were dispatched to a call of a person down, at 1 Infinite Loop in the city of Cupertino. When deputies arrived they found a male subject down and determined he was deceased. After further investigation it appeared there was no foul play and no other individuals were involved. This appeared to be an isolated incident and no employees or members of the public are at risk. This is now a coroner’s case and it will be up to the coroner to determine the cause and manner of death. This is an ongoing investigation and we cannot release any further details at this time.

Local media previously reported that a gun was found nearby the deceased.

Here’s video from the press conference:



Earlier TMZ reports of multiple people — including a woman — being involved in an argument before the incident appear to be questionable.

Police-scanner audio obtained by TMZ described one victim as a female employee “with a head wound” who “possibly has a gun.” Security was apparently escorting her out when she sustained a head wound.

A man’s body was found and declared dead at the scene earlier this morning, according to the San Jose Mercury News.

Listen here:



Here’s the transcript of the call, as best as we can make out:

Information for our units [inaudible] at Apple Campus, Infinite Loop, for a 10-56 attempt… female employee bleeding from a head wound to the head, possibly has a gun. Looks like security was escorting the employee down, and the West Side units is now arriving. And I do have further [inaudible] that they are advising there’s a body in one of the conference rooms with a gun so we’re not sure if there are multiple people involved.

10-56 is apparently code for a suicide.

A helicopter was circling in the area near 1 Infinite Loop in the morning, according to an Apple employee.

Apple has not commented about the incident.

If you or someone you love is in crisis or needs support right now, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659 467.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.