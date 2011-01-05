DEAD BIRDS FALL OUT OF THE SKY IN CENTRAL SWEDEN

More dead birds!



First there were dead birds in Arkansas. Then in Louisiana.

But it’s not just America that God is trying to send a warning to. It’s Sweden, too, apparently.

TheLocal:

Shortly before midnight on Tuesday, residents found 50 to 100 jackdaws on a street in Falköping southeast of Skövde. The incident echoed a number of unexplained incidents earlier this week across the southern US.

County veterinarian Robert ter Horst believes that the birds may have been literally scared to death by fireworks set off on Tuesday night.

(via @breakingnews)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.