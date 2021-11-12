How to deactivate a primary PS4 from the console or remotely from the website

When you stop using your PS4 console, you should deactivate the console to disconnect it from your account. Playstation

You can deactivate your primary PS4 console from Sony’s website, or from the console itself.

You’ll find the option to deactivate your PS4 in the “Account Management” section of Settings on your console.

To deactivate your PS4 from the website, click the deactivation option in the “Device Management” section.

Visit Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

If you’re no longer planning to use your PS4, perhaps because you’ve upgraded to a PS5 or you’re selling it, you should deactivate the PS4 so it’s no longer associated with your account. That’ll let you set up another console using the same account.

It’s important to designate the PS4 console you currently own and use as your primary device, because this is where pre-ordered games are automatically installed. Other gamers can also share games on your primary console, and if you’re a PlayStation Plus subscriber you can use the primary console for multiplayer gaming. Sony permits you to activate one PS5 and one PS4 at a time.

How to deactivate your primary PS4

You can deactivate your PS4 from the console itself, which you should before you sell it, give it away, or dispose of it. Even if you forget to deactivate the console and no longer physically own it, that’s ok; you can also deactivate your PS4 from Sony’s website.

Quick tip: Be sure that you factory reset your PS4 before you give it to someone else or dispose of it. That permanently deletes all personal information so no one else can view or use your data.



From the console:

This is the easiest way to deactivate your PS4, but you need to have physical access to the console to complete these steps.

1. Select Settings.

2. Choose Account Management.

3. Select Activate as Your Primary PS4.

4. Hit Deactivate, and then select Yes.

You can deactivate a console using the Settings menu if you still have possession of the device. Dave Johnson

From the website:

If you no longer own your PS4 or it will no longer run, you can still deactivate it via the PlayStation website. That said, you can’t be selective; you’ll need to deactivate all the consoles associated with your account at once. After that, you can reactivate any consoles you still own.

1. On a computer, open the PlayStation Network sign-in page in a web browser and sign in using your account information.

2. In the navigation pane on the left, click Device Management.

Start by clicking the Device Management option in the menu on the left of the web page. Dave Johnson

3. Click PlayStation Consoles.

4. Select Deactivate All Devices and then confirm this decision.

Click ‘Deactivate All Devices’ to deactivate your PS4. Dave Johnson

How to sign into your Playstation Network account on a PS4, and set up two-step verification for added securityHow to change the username on your PS4’s PlayStation Network service in 2 waysHow to change your PS4 password, or reset your password if you’ve forgotten it‘Why won’t my PS4 turn on?’: How to troubleshoot your PS4 if it won’t turn on, using 4 different methods