DEA agents allegedly had 'sex parties' with prostitutes hired by drug cartels

Drug Enforcement Agency agents reportedly had “sex parties” with Colombian prostitutes hired by drug cartels, according to an inspector general report released Thursday by the Justice Department.

“The foreign officer allegedly arranged ‘sex parties’ with prostitutes funded by the local drug cartels for these DEA agents at their government-leased quarters, over a period of several years,” the inspector general report reads.

Politico reported that the allegations detailed in the report included Colombian policemen providing “protection for the DEA agents’ weapons and property during the parties.” Ten agents copped to attending the sex parties and received short suspensions as punishment.

The agents who attended the events from 2005 to 2008 “should have known” they were funded by the drug cartels, the report declared.

“Although some of the DEA agents participating in these parties denied it, the information in the case file suggested they should have known the prostitutes in attendance were paid with cartel funds. A foreign officer also alleged providing protection for the DEA agents’ weapons and property during the parties,” it said. “The foreign officers further alleged that in addition to soliciting prostitutes, three DEA SSAs [special agents] in particular were provided money, expensive gifts, and weapons from drug cartel members.”

