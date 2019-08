Retired DEA agent and “Deal” author Mike Vigil spent roughly 20 years undercover in Mexico and Colombia. He reveals what he’d say to drug traffickers when they would ask him to try some of the drugs they were selling. He also explains how he gained the trust of some of the drug cartels he was working with.

