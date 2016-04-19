EX-DEA AGENT: What I did when a drug dealer tried to bribe me with $3 million

Retired DEA agent and “Deal” author Mike Vigil spent roughly 20 years undercover in Mexico and Colombia. He spent a lot of time working alongside killers and drug dealers. He made a lot of arrests throughout his career, however there is one in particular that stands out as one of the most memorable. It’s when he arrested Juan Ramon Matta-Ballesteros who was linked to the murder of a fellow DEA agent. This is what happened during the arrest.

Produced by Eames Yates

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.