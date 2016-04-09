EX-UNDERCOVER DEA AGENT: What I told my friends and family about my job

Retired DEA agent and “Deal” author Mike Vigil spent roughly 20 years undercover in Mexico and Colombia. He spent a lot of time working alongside killers and drug dealers, but when he went back home things were a lot different. This is what he would say to his friends and family about what he did for a living.

