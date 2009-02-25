De Wolfe And Anderson May Leave MySpace





A helpfully placed report, given that this is prime contract-negotiation time. We’ll look into it, but seems logical that all options are on the table.

From the FT: [News Corp] sought to quell fears Chris De Wolfe and Tom Anderson, the co-founders of MySpace, would soon be following Peter Chernin out of News Corp…

The contracts of Mr De Wolfe and Mr Anderson expire in October and both men have privately said there is a chance they will leave at that stage… according to a person familiar with the situation.

However, Mr De Wolfe on Tuesday told the Financial Times he and Mr Anderson were “very happy at MySpace”.

“We love the people, the product, and we believe in the future of the company,” he said. “We are not thinking of leaving . . . our heads are down and completely focused on building a profitable, scalable business.”

[Weak denial.]

The two men…are among the best paid employees at News Corp and are in the final year of a lucrative two-year contract worth $30m each, provided the online social network meets earnings targets.

Peter Levinsohn, president of Fox Interactive Media, the News Corp division that runs all of the company’s digital properties, declined to comment on contract negotiations with Mr De Wolfe and Mr Anderson. However, he said their deals were not up until later in the year: “Any speculation at this point is premature”.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.