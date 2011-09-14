Former French Prime Minister Cleared Of Smear Campaign Against Sarkozy

Sarkozy claimed De Villepin fabricated a scandal against him in 2007

Photo: Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry, Business Insider

France’s former Prime Minister, Dominique de Villepin, has been cleared by a Paris court of taking part in a smear campaign against political rival and French president Nicolas Sarkozy, reports the Guardian.Sarkozy, along with other French political figures, was accused of money laundering through Luxembourg-based bank, Clearstream in 2004. It was later discovered the accusations were false and Sarkozy pointed the finger at De Villepin as the presidential race of 2007 heated up.



Accused of deliberately fabricating a scandal to put down one of his opponents, De Villepin was acquitted of the misdemeanour by the court of appeal despite prosecutors suggesting the ex-PM receive a 15-month suspended sentence.

There seems to be no love loss between the two rivals with Sarkozy once saying he would like to hand De Villepin from a butcher’s hook.

