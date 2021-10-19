D.E. Shaw’s data dilemma – Bitcoin ETF trades today – Citi nabs Capital One exec

Welcome to Insider Finance. If this was forwarded to you, sign up here. Plus, download Insider’s app for news on the go – click here for iOS and here for Android.

How D. E. Shaw uses Google data to supercharge its macro strategy

D. E. Shaw, the secretive $US60 ($AU81) billion fund, reveals how it manipulates raw datasets like Google’s geolocation info – offering a look at how one of the smartest buy-side firms in the world makes its secret sauce. Take a look at how it’s done.

A senior BofA exec talks mentorship

Katy Ingle, Bank of America’s head of diversity and inclusion for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, told us she wouldn’t have gone to university had a mentor not encouraged her to do so. Ingle shared her advice for climbing the corporate ladder, starting with finding a mentor.

Citi nabs a Capital One and PayPal alum

Naveed Anwar will be joining Citi for a new role leading its digital strategy in a division considered the “backbone” of the bank. Anwar, a Capital One exec, previously spent time working with AOL and PayPal. Get the latest on his new role.

The first-ever bitcoin ETF will start trading today

ProShares is slated to launch the first-ever bitcoin-linked exchange-traded fund in the US today. The ETF will trade under the ticker symbol “BITO” on the New York Stock Exchange, the company said. Here’s what else you should know.

TD Bank to expand its wealth-management business

In the next few years, TD Bank plans to hire 350 financial advisors and launch a robo-advisor in the hopes of taking its wealth-management business to the next level. Get the full rundown here.

Crypto has attracted massive attention this year, but the frenzy can often seem like nonsense. We answered all your crypto questions, like “Am I dumb for not investing?”

Zillow tumbled 11% after halting home purchases through the end of the year. More on that here.

CNBC reported Klarna is implementing stronger credit checks in the UK as regulators crack down on BNPL.