DE Shaw And The Richest Man In India Might Partner To Enter Banking

Huge quant-driven hedge fund DE Shaw and Mukesh Ambani’s company, The Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani Group, might join forces and create a financial services company.



From the Economic Times:

The Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani Group is close to signing an equal joint venture agreement with global private equity and hedge fund company DE Shaw to enter the financial services sector, two people familiar with the development told ET.

This is fascinating and somewhat like what the hedge fund Citadel has been trying to do, which is compete with the big banks in investment banking.

The difference is that it appears that DE Shaw’s deal with Mukesh would result in Mukesh’s company offering the financial services, not DE Shaw, and that we don’t know yet how aggressive the venture will be.

Word is that DE Shaw would help Mukesh set up:

energy and carbon trading

energy and carbon derivatives

private equity

mutual funds

other security-linked products

It’s unclear what role DE Shaw would play in the joint venture after the set up.

Mukesh, of course, is one of the richest people in the world and is probably most famous for his longtime feud with his brother, Anil.

