HOUSE OF THE DAY: This $100 Million Estate In California Comes With A 75-Year-Old Resident

Julie Zeveloff
de guigne estate hillsborough

Photo: Sotheby’s International Realty

In what could be one of the biggest residential real estate stories of the year, a historic estate in Hillsborough, Calif. has hit the market for $100 million.The 47-acre spread has belonged to members of the de Guigne family for 150 years, and is finally being sold by Christian de Guigne IV for “estate-planning purposes,” according to The Wall Street Journal.

The sale has one unusual stipulation: de Guigne, 75, comes with the home. He’s retaining a “life estate” on the property, meaning he will have exclusive use of the home until he dies, according to The WSJ.

The 16,000-square-foot mansion has seven bedrooms and a servants’ wing. The property also has formal gardens and two reservoirs. It’s being sold by Sotheby’s International Realty; Gregg Lynn and Bernadette Lamothe have the listing.

This map gives an idea of how big the de Guigne estate is. The 47-acre spread sits on the top of a hill and has views of San Francisco.

A 4,500-foot driveway leads up to the main home.

The centrepiece of the property is the mansion, which is 16,000 square feet.

The interior was done by celebrated interior designer Anthony Hail, and is quite ornate.

Public rooms include a grand ballroom, living room, and library.

There's even a room specifically for flower-arrangements (not pictured).

The mansion has seven bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms, and a servants' wing.

The pool courtyard has views of San Francisco.

The home is surrounded by manicured gardens.

It's like a private park.

Much of the property is still undeveloped.

