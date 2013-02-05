HOUSE OF THE DAY: This $100 Million Estate In California Comes With A 75-Year-Old Resident

Photo: Sotheby’s International Realty

In what could be one of the biggest residential real estate stories of the year, a historic estate in Hillsborough, Calif. has hit the market for $100 million.The 47-acre spread has belonged to members of the de Guigne family for 150 years, and is finally being sold by Christian de Guigne IV for “estate-planning purposes,” according to The Wall Street Journal.



The sale has one unusual stipulation: de Guigne, 75, comes with the home. He’s retaining a “life estate” on the property, meaning he will have exclusive use of the home until he dies, according to The WSJ.

The 16,000-square-foot mansion has seven bedrooms and a servants’ wing. The property also has formal gardens and two reservoirs. It’s being sold by Sotheby’s International Realty; Gregg Lynn and Bernadette Lamothe have the listing.

