These pieces of furniture can fold to become two-dimensional art

In micro-apartments, beds, tables, stoves, and more are tailor-made to collapse and disappear. Rarely do they ever make a statement when tucked away.

Korean designer Jongha Choi has taken the concept of collapsable furniture in a different direction. He’s designed a line of pieces that, when folded, look like isometric representations of their three-dimensional shapes. The result is an optical illusion that can be mounted flat on a wall.

Choi’s presented his project, called “De-dimension,” as part of his senior thesis at the Design Academy Einhoven in the Netherlands.

In the introduction to his thesis, Choi explains that he experienced lopsided vision as a child due to major discrepencies between his two eyes. He currently wears a contact lens in just one eye, and writes that his condition made it difficult for him to percieve depth, which often resulted in injuries.

Choi goes on to explain that his vision problems have given him a complicated relationship with the ideas of space and two-dimensional imagery. Since he has often mistaken three-dimensional for two-dimensional ones, “De-dimension” is a physical manifestation of his condition.

Choi told Tech Insider in an email that he’s planning to make the pieces available for purchase. So if your home has limited space or you just want a great statement piece, follow Choi’s website for updates.

