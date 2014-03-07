A New Poll Has Some Bad News NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio

A new poll released Thursday contained some bad news for newly-minted New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. The NBC 4 New York/Wall Street Journal/Marist poll found, just two months after he took office, only 39 per cent of New Yorkers approve of the job de Blasio is doing. Furthermore, the poll found 20 per cent of New Yorkers think he’s doing a poor job, a figure Marist College Institute for Public Opinion Director Lee Miringoff described as a “stark number.”

De Blasio’s approval rating is far lower than the 50 per cent approval former Mayor Michael Bloomberg enjoyed at the same period in his first term in 2002. At that time, just six per cent of New Yorkers indicated they thought Bloomberg was doing a poor job. According to Marist, Bloomberg left office at the end of last year with a 49 per cent approval rating and 17 per cent saying they thought he was performing poorly.

There was one bright spot for de Blasio in the poll. This has been one of the snowiest winters on record in New York City and the poll indicated 56 per cent of people think de Blasio has done a good job responding to the many storms that have occurred during his brief tenure.

